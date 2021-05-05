CCIA Applauds House Subcommittee For Attention To Digital Divide, Affordable Broadband Access

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The House Energy & Commerce technology subcommittee will hear testimony Thursday on broadband access and affordability. The past year has shown that access to high-speed affordable broadband service is essential for people to be able to work, learn, worship, and access health services, but there are still unacceptable gaps in coverage for millions of Americans. The subcommittee will hear from experts on how to expand access to high-speed networks and how to help Americans afford these broadband services.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for high speed, affordable internet access for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“During the pandemic internet access has been a lifeline for students, workers and businesses. We appreciate the committee’s attention to ensuring broader access to high speed broadband services.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA VP Arthur Sidney:

“Bridging the digital divide is pivotal to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda and ensuring access to high speed broadband for all segments of the U.S. population will result in greater job opportunities and innovation that will continue to help the economy climb out of the recession and ultimately benefit digital users.”