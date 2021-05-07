News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA, INCOMPAS Offer FCC Comments On 12 GHz for 5G

BY Heather Greenfield
May 7, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and INCOMPAS filed comments today urging the FCC to update the rules governing the 12 GHz band of spectrum to allow for expanded capabilities for 5G services in the 12GHz band.  

CCIA has advocated for high speed, affordable internet access for more than 25 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Modernizing these rules will unlock valuable mid-band spectrum to help bring 5G services and networks to American consumers more quickly. Over the past year, we have seen how connectivity is necessary for Americans to work and learn in the 21st century, and these updates will help provide consumers with the increased connectivity they need.”

