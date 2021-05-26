Digital Economy, EU, News & Events

CCIA Joins Industry Statement on the Need for Regulatory Dialogue in the Proposed Digital Markets Act

BY Heather Greenfield
May 26, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has joined other industry associations in a joint statement on the Digital Markets Act ahead of the EU ministers’ meeting on May 27-28.

The statement urges ministers to strengthen and foster a true “regulatory dialogue”. This envisioned participatory approach to intervention should replace suspicion and confrontation with engagement, cooperation and commitment. Recent studies confirm that much of the conduct to be regulated by the proposed DMA can create value for consumers and business users. A regulatory dialogue is necessary to ensure the effectiveness and proportionality of the DMA’s provisions.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Competition & Regulatory Counsel Kayvan Hazemi-Jebelli:

“We urge ministers to reinforce the DMA’s envisaged regulatory dialogue to ensure that the DMA’s effects on consumers, innovation and the wider digital economy are properly accounted for. A participative ex-ante approach, with strict timelines, would help make DMA enforcement as dynamic as the markets it regulates.”

