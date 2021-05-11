CCIA Notes Benefits Of Endless Frontier Act Ahead of Markup Wednesday

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Senate Commerce Committee will markup legislation Wednesday that would invest in more research and development in ten critical areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, and high performance computing so that the U.S. is able to compete in innovation.

The legislation would create a Technology Directorate within what is now the National Science Foundation and invest $100 billion in these areas over five years.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported science and technology research and development for nearly 50 years. CCIA signed a joint letter to Commerce Committee leadership supporting this legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Federal investment in research and development is a wise venture, and has advanced American endeavors from space exploration to the internet. This legislation will enable the U.S. to continue its leadership role in emerging technologies by promoting future jobs, workforce development, and national security and competitiveness.”