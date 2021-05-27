CCIA Supports Efforts to Address Censorship Practices, Digital Trade Barriers in China Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington, DC — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) supports efforts by Senator Wyden and others to include language in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act to address foreign censorship practices and strengthen the ability of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to combat digital trade barriers. Foreign censorship practices by authoritarian regimes, especially China, pose significant risks to global internet freedom and digital services. Addressing this threat should be a key component of U.S. strategy with respect to China and the promotion of global, rules-based trade.

The following can be attributed to Arthur D. Sidney, Vice President of Public Policy:

“As work continues on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, Congress should ensure the legislation provides sufficient teeth to U.S. authorities to address foreign censorship by China and combat barriers to U.S. trade around the world to ensure open access to U.S. companies and continued innovation. CCIA applauds Sen. Wyden’s efforts to address this and encourages the Congress to continue to work in a bipartisan manner to address these critical issues for U.S. exporters and the future of internet freedom