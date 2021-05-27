News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Supports Efforts to Address Censorship Practices, Digital Trade Barriers in China Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield
May 27, 2021

Washington, DC — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) supports efforts by Senator Wyden and others to include language in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act to address foreign censorship practices and strengthen the ability of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to combat digital trade barriers. Foreign censorship practices by authoritarian regimes, especially China, pose significant risks to global internet freedom and digital services. Addressing this threat should be a key component of U.S. strategy with respect to China and the promotion of global, rules-based trade.

The following can be attributed to Arthur D. Sidney, Vice President of Public Policy:

“As work continues on the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, Congress should ensure the legislation provides sufficient teeth to U.S. authorities to address foreign censorship by China and combat barriers to U.S. trade around the world to ensure open access to U.S. companies and continued innovation. CCIA applauds Sen. Wyden’s efforts to address this and encourages the Congress to continue to work in a bipartisan manner to address these critical issues for U.S. exporters and the future of internet freedom

Related Articles

Digital Economy, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

Global Coalition of Industry Groups Offer Digital Recommendations to G7 Leaders

Apr 9, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 16 other tech and business groups today to offer joint recommendations  for G7 leaders. The recommendations precede the  G7 Digital and Technology Ministerial on April 28-29. Representatives from tech organizations in each of the G7 countries and Europe plan to meet April 15 to further discuss…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Offers Recommendations on EU-US Regulatory Agenda

Apr 9, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association released recommendations for a new start to EU-US cooperation on trade and digital regulations. The Transatlantic relationship remains a key trade partnership, and a renewed commitment to strengthening it through increased dialogue on urgent digital issues is welcomed. CCIA offered recommendations to policymakers supporting increased cooperation on…