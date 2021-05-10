CCIA Supports NIST’s Privacy Risk Management Framework

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — As the National Institute of Standards and Technology works to further develop its Privacy Risk Management Framework, CCIA offered a statement supporting this framework for risk-based mechanisms to improve privacy.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Public Policy Arthur Sidney:

“In the modern data-enabled economy, businesses work hard to deliver innovative products and services while managing risks to privacy inherent in the processing of personal data. As organizations face an increasingly fragmented landscape of domestic and global privacy laws, the NIST Privacy Framework provides valuable substantive guidance to companies of all sizes and sectors for the trustworthy evaluation and management of privacy risk. We welcome the collaborative, flexible, and forward-looking approach that NIST has taken in developing this important resource.”