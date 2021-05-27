Industry Groups Release Statement on the EU Digital Services Act Ahead of Council Meeting

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — Ahead of a EU ministers’ meeting today the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined Allied for Startups and other industry groups in a joint statement on the proposed EU Digital Services Act.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Public Policy Manager Alex Maglione:

“We commend the Member States’ high level of ambition and hard work on the DSA proposal.”

“We encourage ministers to focus on getting a few key issues right, namely, reaffirming the ‘country of origin’ principle, emphasising ‘take-down’ instead of ‘stay-down orders’ for national authorities, and ensuring more proportionate new obligations for online platforms.”