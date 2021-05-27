Digital Economy, EU, News & Events

Industry Groups Release Statement on the EU Digital Services Act Ahead of Council Meeting

BY Heather Greenfield
May 27, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — Ahead of a EU ministers’ meeting today the Computer & Communications Industry Association joined Allied for Startups and other industry groups in a joint statement on the proposed EU Digital Services Act.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Senior Public Policy Manager Alex Maglione:

“We commend the Member States’ high level of ambition and hard work on the DSA proposal.”

“We encourage ministers to focus on getting a few key issues right, namely, reaffirming the ‘country of origin’ principle, emphasising ‘take-down’ instead of ‘stay-down orders’ for national authorities, and ensuring more proportionate new obligations for online platforms.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, , ,

CCIA Joins Industry Statement on the Need for Regulatory Dialogue in the Proposed Digital Markets Act

May 26, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has joined other industry associations in a joint statement on the Digital Markets Act ahead of the EU ministers’ meeting on May 27-28. The statement urges ministers to strengthen and foster a true “regulatory dialogue”. This envisioned participatory approach to intervention should replace suspicion and…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, ,

CCIA, 10 Organizations Offer Ways G20 Can Support Digital Transformation For Economic Recovery

May 17, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 10 other groups in offering recommendations for the G20 as they look at how the digital economy can drive the global economic recovery and also empower countries to tackle pressing global issues such as climate change. The letter outlines policies needed for an open and…

EU, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, , ,

CCIA Welcomes the EU’s Risk-Based AI Proposal, Urges Further Clarifications

Apr 21, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework which includes an AI-specific Regulation. The regulation prohibits certain practices and introduces comprehensive requirements for “high risk” systems before their introduction to the EU market. Other requirements include informing users when they are interacting with an AI system, e.g. via chatbots. Fines…