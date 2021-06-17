CCIA Analysis Of House Antitrust Bills, Impact On Tech, Economy

Washington — CCIA has advocated for a competitive tech industry for nearly 50 years, relying on antitrust laws that targeted bad behavior and promoted consumer welfare. Several antitrust bills introduced in the House this month would be the biggest departure from antitrust rules since 1890, dramatically altering rules that have given the U.S. its current position as a tech industry leader. Here is our summary of the proposed changes introduced in the House and what the legislation would do to U.S. companies and the economy.
