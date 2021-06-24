EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security

CCIA Calls for a Proportionate EU Data Act

BY Heather Greenfield
June 24, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed comments on the policy and legislative options that the European Commission is considering in its upcoming Data Act, expected to be published later this year. 

In May, the European Commission published a roadmap envisaging new rules on when and under which conditions companies may have to relinquish their data to other businesses or public authorities. The proposal could additionally introduce mandatory data portability provisions for cloud providers as well as limitations on non-personal data transfers outside the EEA and the provision of non-EU services.  

CCIA remains a staunch supporter of policies that foster greater data access and re-use among public and private sectors, which can drive social improvements and economic innovations.  However, CCIA cautions against catch-all data licensing requirements that would affect all kinds of private and procurement contracts and undermine the core principles of an open market economy.

The following can be attributed to Alexandre Roure, CCIA Public Policy Senior Manager:

“The Data Act should include meaningful incentives for the supply and demand for data in Europe. Undue restrictions such as data transfer restrictions or disproportionate requirements for data-sharing risk stifling the very objective of this proposal.”

 

Related Articles

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Welcomes US-EU Summit

Jun 14, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — U.S. and EU leaders will meet in Brussels June 15 for the EU-US Summit. The agenda includes “COVID-19, climate, trade and investment, technology, foreign affairs, and common values.” The Summit statement is expected to announce a new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, which could help facilitate discussion on items such as artificial…

EU, Patent Reform & Copyright, , , ,

CCIA Statement on the European Commission’s Copyright Guidelines

Jun 4, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its long-awaited Guidance on the implementation of Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market. EU Member States have to transpose the Directive into national law by 7th June. The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Alex Maglione: “We encourage EU…