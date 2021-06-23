CCIA Co-signs Industry Statement On the European Parliament DSA Report

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today CCIA signed on to a joint industry statement in reaction to the European Parliament’s draft report on the Digital Services Act (DSA). The statement outlines concerns with the approach taken by the Rapporteur as it “would dampen the ability of Europe’s tech sector to continue to grow and innovate – creating new jobs and opportunities right across the European Union, and threaten Europe’s position in the global race”.