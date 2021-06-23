CCIA Co-signs Industry Statement On the European Parliament DSA Report

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today CCIA signed on to a joint industry statement in reaction to the European Parliament’s draft report on the Digital Services Act (DSA). The statement outlines concerns with the approach taken by the Rapporteur as it “would dampen the ability of Europe’s tech sector to continue to grow and innovate – creating new jobs and opportunities right across the European Union, and threaten Europe’s position in the global race”.
Related Articles
CCIA, NetChoice File Motion To Block Unconstitutional Florida Content Moderation Law
Jun 4, 2021
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has co-filed a motion for preliminary injunction with NetChoice, asking a Tallahassee federal district court to block an unconstitutional state law from taking effect next month. The motion follows the two plaintiffs’ lawsuit last week, which challenged the measure. The Florida law infringes on rights of freedom…
CCIA Statement on the European Commission’s Copyright Guidelines
Jun 4, 2021
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its long-awaited Guidance on the implementation of Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market. EU Member States have to transpose the Directive into national law by 7th June. The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Alex Maglione: “We encourage EU…
CCIA Reacts To European Parliament’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act Reports
Jun 4, 2021
Brussels, BELGIUM — Two Members of the European Parliament have published their draft reports on respectively the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and on the Digital Services Act (DSA) proposals. The European Commission originally presented its legislative proposals in December 2020, which will now be discussed and amended by the European Parliament and the Council of…