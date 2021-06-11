Competition, Digital Economy, News & Events

CCIA Requests Hearings On House Antitrust Bills Ahead Of Markup

BY Heather Greenfield
June 11, 2021

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to House Judiciary leaders today asking them to hold hearings on the various antitrust bills they are poised to introduce. U.S. competition policy has been one of the reasons the U.S. leads other nations in innovation as the rules here allow for vigorous competition and protect consumers and the competitive process rather than competitors. 

The draft bills reported by various news organizations this week would be the biggest departure from U.S. antitrust policy since 1890 and would target specific companies for extra rules while exempting other companies.

CCIA has advocated for policies promoting competition in the tech industry since 1972. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“Given the nature and magnitude of the changes to antitrust law and these bills’ potential effect upon the American economy, it would be prudent to hold hearings on each bill. Proceeding to markup without hearings risks policymakers supporting legislation ahead of considering elements in them that would harm consumers, a range of small businesses, innovation and U.S. competitiveness.”

