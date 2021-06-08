CCIA Statement On the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act Passing the Senate

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – The Senate has approved a bill aimed at keeping the United States’ competitive edge as a leader in technology and innovation. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would strengthen U.S. leadership in critical technologies, such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and advanced manufacturing, and the commercialization of those technologies to businesses in the United States.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported science and technology research and development for nearly 50 years. CCIA signed a joint letter to Commerce Committee leadership supporting this legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Public Policy Arthur D. Sidney:

“We are encouraged that the Senate has made U.S. competitiveness and technological innovation a priority with an emphasis on AI and other emerging and critical technologies. However, late amendments to this critical bill may prove unworkable or counterproductive for U.S. industry. Thus, we welcome the opportunity to work with the House to improve this legislation and refocus it to help American innovation flourish.”