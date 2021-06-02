CCIA Statement on USTR Announcement on Digital Tax Investigations

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — In response to digital taxes aimed at U.S. companies, the U.S. Trade Representative announced suspended tariffs on goods from six trading partners while broader international tax negotiations continue.

USTR concluded in its Section 301 investigations into the digital taxes of Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom that the taxes discriminated against U.S. firms. CCIA has testified and offered comments in the Section 301 investigations into these discriminatory digital taxes encouraging a strong response from USTR.

The following can be attributed to Rachael Stelly, Policy Counsel:

“A consensus-based, multilateral agreement remains the best path forward for global taxation reform, and must include an obligation for countries to remove national digital services taxes. CCIA welcomes USTR’s actions in the Section 301 investigations that show the continued commitment of the U.S. to the ongoing negotiations, while making clear that tariffs remain an option if discriminatory taxes continue.”