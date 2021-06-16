CCIA Submits Filing To FCC On Rural Broadband Funds, Auction

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Washington — The Computer and Communications Industry Association submitted comments to the FCC asking it examine the results of its Phase I Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction to ensure that these funds, which are supposed to provide funding for areas currently unserved by broadband, are allocated for only eligible locations. The limited funds are essential to closing the digital divide, and the Commission needs to address concerns that some of the funds appear to be allocated for areas that do not need them.

CCIA has supported increasing funding for the deployment of reliable broadband to decrease the digital divide. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of narrowing the digital divide, and ensuring more Americans’ access to high speed internet for work, study, commerce, and communication. Congress and the FCC have various funds to help with broadband buildout and access and it should ensure these funds are being used to do the most good and not misused. The FCC should reexamine the results of the Phase I auction to make sure the data and auction rules being used are producing results consistent with the goal of the program to bring broadband to unserved areas.”