CCIA Welcomes G7 Finance Ministers’ Support for Global Tax Deal

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington, DC — G7 Finance Ministers today expressed strong support for reaching an agreement this year on global tax reforms through the OECD negotiations. The G7 Communiqué also committed to a “removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies.” The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative recently investigated and concluded that national digital taxes discriminate against U.S. companies and violate trade agreements.



The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long advocated for consensus-based international tax reform and is encouraged that a global consensus appears within reach.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“We applaud G7 leaders for their efforts towards ambitious global tax reform. A new framework will be key to ensure international stability and economic recovery. However, the work is not finished until the digital taxes that unfairly target U.S. businesses have been removed.”