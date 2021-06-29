CCIA Welcomes Slovenia’s EU Presidency, Presents Recommendations

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association is offering recommendations for Europe’s digitising economy as Slovenia takes over the Presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July. CCIA suggestions cover a variety of EU proposals, ranging from the Digital Markets Act, to the Data Act, and international data flows.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Vice President and Head of Office Christian Borggreen:

“Slovenia’s EU Presidency will lead negotiations on a range of proposals that will impact Europe’s economy and competitiveness for years to come. We hope that new EU tech regulation will be proportionate, evidence-based and future-proof.”

“The EU should work with like-minded trading partners to agree on common guiding principles for addressing new technologies and for removing digital trade barriers wherever they may appear.”

“We look forward to working with and supporting the Slovenian Presidency.”