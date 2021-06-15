CCIA Welcomes US-EU Summit Conclusions, New Trade and Technology Council

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — U.S. and EU leaders announced a recommitment to the transatlantic partnership to address global trade challenges, and the creation of a high-level EU-US Trade and Technology Council, at the conclusion of today’s EU-US Summit. Leaders also announced a resolution to the long running Boeing-Airbus trade dispute.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s offices in Washington DC and Brussels have consistently supported greater U.S.-EU cooperation. CCIA has advocated for agreements on policy issues that cause tension such as unilateral taxes, data flow restrictions and discriminatory industrial policies, and has released a set of recommendations in April on a relaunched transatlantic regulatory agenda.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“CCIA congratulates U.S. and EU leaders on their work to address critical issues not only for digital services, but the future of the global economy. Partnership with key allies is necessary for the future of rules-based trade and cooperation on economic recovery. We welcome the creation of the Trade and Technology Council to facilitate coordination on items including supply chain security and technology standards cooperation on AI and emerging technologies.”

“That said, the work is not complete without frank discussions on domestic policies that target foreign firms. Continued dialogue is important to ensure regulatory frameworks on both sides of the Atlantic are forward-thinking and non-discriminatory.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and head of the CCIA Brussels office Christian Borggreen:

“The resolution of long standing transatlantic trade disputes is welcome but must not be replaced with new discriminatory tech regulations.”

“We urge the EU and the U.S. to lead efforts towards a global tax reform rather than unilateral taxes, to adopt a strengthened EU-US data flow framework, and to push back against protectionist tech policies wherever they may appear.”