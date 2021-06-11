Tech Association Response To House Bills Aimed At Handful of Tech Companies

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — Democratic House Representatives on the House Judiciary Committee have introduced a series of interventionist bills with the aim of regulating a selected group of American digital service providers. These proposed regulations represent a shift from the market-oriented principles that have characterized U.S. economic policy. They would have a severe impact on U.S. economic leadership, and decrease consumers’ ability to enjoy free digital services.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents small, medium, and large digital services, has advocated for competition in the tech industry for nearly 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Schruers:

“Rather than offer broad antitrust reform applicable across the U.S. economy, these proposed regulations focus upon a few companies whose competing products and services are very popular with consumers. At a time when consumers are frustrated with higher prices and fewer options in other segments of the economy, it’s perplexing that the Committee would not prioritize broad reform.”

“The U.S. has fostered an environment for dynamic, disruptive industries, which have transformed this nation into a worldwide innovation leader. Writing regulations for a handful of businesses will skew competition and leave consumers worse off.”

“The House bills would put the government in charge of industrial organization. They disregard the principles that have governed the U.S. market economy and would stop successful tech companies from providing consumers with the products and services that improve their lives. If the House has its way, these bills will fundamentally affect how American users engage with the Internet services they know and love.”