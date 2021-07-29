Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA Applauds Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

BY Heather Greenfield
July 29, 2021

Washington — The White House announced that the bipartisan group of Senators working on an infrastructure package had reached an agreement Wednesday. The bipartisan infrastructure package includes $65 billion to expand broadband access to Americans.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has supported increasing funding for the deployment of reliable broadband to decrease the digital divide. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Public Policy Arthur Sidney:

“CCIA has long advocated for policies that will close the digital divide and bring broadband access to more Americans. The pandemic has demonstrated how American consumers rely on connectivity for remote learning, working, and access to services. We applaud the bipartisan infrastructure package for its significant investments in broadband for all Americans.” 

 

