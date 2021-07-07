News & Events, Telecom & Wireless

CCIA, INCOMPAS File FCC Comments On 12GHz for 5G

BY Heather Greenfield
July 7, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and INCOMPAS filed FCC comments today highlighting data that shows opening this mid-band spectrum would accelerate mobile market competition, bolster the economy and strengthen America’s 5G edge.

CCIA has advocated for high speed, affordable internet access for more than 25 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“The FCC should act swiftly to update its rules, which would benefit American consumers and businesses across the country, as evidenced by the record. By taking this action — which has broad support across industry, trade associations, public interest groups, communications providers and MVDDS licensees – the Commission can boost access, affordability and choice for families at every corner of the nation. We must seize this important opportunity to maximize this underutilized band, allowing us to meet increasing demand for 5G and strengthening the U.S. economy at a time when we need it most.”

The following can be attributed to INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering:

“The record before the Commission not only provides assurances that the 12 GHz band can be expanded for 5G without causing interference to incumbents, but it also illustrates the imperative need to take this action for the benefit of our nation and consumers. By bringing these outdated rules in line with today’s realities, the FCC can achieve the win-win we need now and put this critical spectrum to its best and highest use. We can and we must do better than the status quo. We urge the Commission to follow the facts and substantial technical analyses in the record and act without delay.”

