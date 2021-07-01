Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade

CCIA Statement on Global Agreement on Tax Reform, Urges Immediate Removal of Digital Services Taxes

BY Heather Greenfield
July 1, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development announced the details of an international tax reform plan negotiated and endorsed by representatives from 130 countries, as part of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework. Parties expect to finalise an implementation plan and discuss technical details by October 2021.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has long advocated for consensus-based international tax reform and is encouraged that a global consensus appears to be reached.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“We are encouraged by the progress made this week on tax reform for the global economy. Clear rules and a modernized corporate tax framework will be key to economic recovery and will contribute to free and open trade. Industry looks forward to engaging on the details of the implementation plan, and urges countries to remove digital services taxes and forgo plans to adopt similarly discriminatory national measures.”

