CCIA Statement on the Enactment of the Colorado Privacy Act

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington – Governor Jared Polis has signed the Colorado Privacy Act into law, making Colorado the third U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation. New rules are set to take effect July 1, 2023.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes Colorado lawmakers’ successful efforts to enact new rights and protections for consumer privacy. However, in passing this bill, Colorado adds to an emerging patchwork of divergent local privacy rules. Rather than following a piecemeal approach, American consumers and businesses alike would benefit from the adoption of clear federal standards to ensure the responsible management of personal data throughout the country.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Alyssa Doom:

“We applaud Colorado policymakers’ pragmatic approach to establishing important privacy rights and responsibilities for the fair treatment of consumers’ data. In the coming months we hope that policymakers continue to engage with stakeholders to address implementation issues, so that businesses have sufficient clarity for meeting their new compliance obligations.”