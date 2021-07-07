Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

Former President Tests Federal Law, First Amendment With New Lawsuits

BY Heather Greenfield
July 7, 2021

Washington — As Washington marks the six month anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, former President Trump announced he has filed lawsuits against companies who blocked him for violating policies against inciting violence. Today Trump announced class action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and several company CEOs.

The legal merits of such a lawsuit will be up to the Southern District of Florida court to decide. However last week a Northern District of Florida judge ruled that a new Florida law seeking to compel a private company to carry particular speech likely violates federal law and the First Amendment. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is a not for profit international tech trade association whose members include Facebook, Twitter and Google and it co-filed the motion to block the Florida law. CCIA supports free speech online, which includes the right for private businesses to meet their users’ expectations about what type of material is appropriate for their community.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Digital services have a right to enforce their terms of service. Frivolous class action litigation will not change the fact that users — even U.S. Presidents — have to abide by the rules they agreed to.”

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , , ,

Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Blocking Unconstitutional Florida Law

Jun 30, 2021

Washington — A Florida judge has ruled the state’s new law regulating internet speech violates the First Amendment and federal law and should not take effect tomorrow. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said in a ruling issued Wednesday evening that the Florida law does not survive strict scrutiny and parts also are expressly preempted by…

Digital Economy, EU, Jobs & Innovation, News & Events, , , ,

CCIA Co-signs Industry Statement On the European Parliament DSA Report

Jun 23, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — Today CCIA signed on to a joint industry statement in reaction to the European Parliament’s draft report on the Digital Services Act (DSA). The statement outlines concerns with the approach taken by the Rapporteur as it “would dampen the ability of Europe’s tech sector to continue to grow and innovate – creating…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

CCIA, NetChoice File Motion To Block Unconstitutional Florida Content Moderation Law

Jun 4, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has co-filed a motion for preliminary injunction with NetChoice, asking a Tallahassee federal district court to block an unconstitutional state law from taking effect next month. The motion follows the two plaintiffs’ lawsuit last week, which challenged the measure. The Florida law infringes on rights of freedom…