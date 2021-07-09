EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security

Industry Groups Urge Protection of Fundamental Principles and Rights in the Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield
July 9, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) today joined other industry organizations in a joint statement asking EU Member States to respect the fundamental principles of the e-Commerce Directive during the negotiations of the Digital Services Act (DSA) 

The signatories support an ambitious DSA and its objectives to protect consumers and their fundamental rights online, while favouring innovation, growth, and competitiveness. At the same time, there is a serious concern that some Member States may question some of the key principles of the e-Commerce Directive which constitute the cornerstone of our digital economy, and which have stood the test of time.

