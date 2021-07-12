News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

Register Now | The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review

BY CCIA Staff
July 12, 2021

The America Invents Act celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. This panel will examine perspectives from a variety of industries, ranging from life sciences to startups, on how the inter partes review process created in the AIA has improved patent quality, reduced patent litigation, and promoted progress in the innovation ecosystem.

 

The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review

Thursday, July 22  | 1:00pm ET

RSVP HERE

Featured Panelists:

Related Articles

News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

PTO Requests Comments On Changes To Make It Difficult To Challenge Weak Patents

Oct 19, 2020

Washington – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has requested comments on making permanent changes to the system currently used to challenge weak or overly broad patents known as inter partes review.  The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Patent and Trademark Office Director Iancu last year warning him that making it…

Competition, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , ,

CCIA Expresses Disappointment In Flawed 9th Circuit Qualcomm Decision

Aug 11, 2020

Washington — The 9th Circuit today overturned a district court decision by Judge Lucy Koh, holding that Qualcomm had not violated the antitrust laws by refusing to license competitors in violation of its contractual obligation to do so, by refusing to sell chips unless the customer first took a patent license, and by engaging in…