Register Now | The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review

The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review
BY CCIA Staff
July 12, 2021
The America Invents Act celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. This panel will examine perspectives from a variety of industries, ranging from life sciences to startups, on how the inter partes review process created in the AIA has improved patent quality, reduced patent litigation, and promoted progress in the innovation ecosystem.
The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review
Thursday, July 22 | 1:00pm ET
Featured Panelists:
WAYNE BROUGH, Director, Technology & Innovation, R Street
KENNETH CARTER, General Counsel, Bitmovin
MARK GORMAN, Associate General Counsel, Smith & Nephew
RAY PERRYMAN, President & CEO The Perryman Group
MELISSA FEENY WASSERMAN, Charles Tilford McCormick Professor, University of Texas at Austin School of Law
JOSHUA LANDAU, Patent Counsel, CCIA (moderator)