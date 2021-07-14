Transatlantic industry groups urge swift agreement on EU-US commercial data flows

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — Ahead of the first anniversary of the invalidation of the Privacy Shield on Friday, more than 20 EU and U.S. associations today sent a letter urging EU Commissioner Reynders and U.S. Secretary Raimondo to swiftly ensure an agreement for secure transatlantic data flows.

Thousands of EU and U.S. companies continue to be impacted by legal uncertainty for their transatlantic data transfers since the EU Court of Justice struck down the Privacy Shield decision on 16 July 2020. Restrictive interpretations of the ruling have also risk triggering additional compliance and operational challenges, and make it considerably harder for EU businesses to grow and innovate internationally, rely on the technology and services of their choosing, and to perform routine commercial data transfers.

Signatories “urge the U.S. and the EU to swiftly ensure an agreement for secure transatlantic data flows that in turn will strengthen trade, investment, technological cooperation, and reinvigorate the transatlantic partnership.”

The letter was signed by ACT | The App Alliance, Allied for Startups, Associação para a Promoção e Desenvolvimento da Sociedade da Informação (APDSI), Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), Developers Alliance, DOT Europe, eco – Association of the Internet Industry, Ecommerce Europe, EuroCommerce, EuroISPA, European Games Developer Federation (EGDF), European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF), European Services Forum (ESF), Federation of European Data and Marketing (FEDMA), Global Data and Marketing Alliance (GDMA), Interactive Software Federation of Europe (ISFE), Internet Association, ITI – Information Technology Industry Council, National Association of Manufacturers, TechNet, United States Council for International Business (USCIB), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The following can be attributed to Alexandre Roure, CCIA Public Policy Senior Manager:

“The transatlantic business community has for nearly a year faced an untenable uncertainty regarding their commercial data transfers.”



“Data flows have become a common part of businesses’ daily operations, especially after a year with physical lockdowns. Companies urgently need a sustainable legal framework for data flows, which in turn will help spur economic recovery.”

For media inquiries, please contact Heather Greenfield hgreenfield@ccianet.org