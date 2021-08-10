CCIA Requests Hearing on Senate Antitrust Venue Bill Ahead of Markup

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter today asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on S. 1787, State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act of 2021.

Antitrust litigation often involves multiple states which, absent the possibility to centralize under one venue, would risk having balkanized antitrust judgments with multiple and divergent outcomes on the same facts.The draft bill will have serious implications for ongoing and future antitrust litigation as it will undermine legal certainty with case outcomes varying from state to state.

CCIA has advocated for policies promoting competition in the tech industry since 1972. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“Given the wide ranging consequences of S. 1787, including the many industries affected, and its effects on current and future antitrust litigation, the Senate Judiciary Committee should hold a hearing to explore all of the issues implicated by this proposal. This proposal should go through regular order so that all stakeholders can have the opportunity to provide comments. This is a complicated issue that should not be rushed but deserves due consideration.”