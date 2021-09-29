News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA Applauds Introduction of Leahy-Cornyn Bill to Restore the America Invents Act

BY Heather Greenfield
September 29, 2021

Washington – U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and John Cornyn (R-TX) have introduced the Restoring the America Invents Act, a bill which would update the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) and the inter partes review (IPR) procedure the PTAB administers. The bill would eliminate the Fintiv discretionary denial process created by former Director Iancu, provide for an enhanced determination for litigation stays, and overturn court decisions that limited access to IPR and created a loophole by which patent owners could obtain amended claims without substantive examination.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Patent Counsel Joshua Landau: 

“Senator Leahy’s America Invents Act reduced the cost and frequency of patent litigation by creating the inter partes review process.  Unfortunately, former USPTO Director Andrei Iancu exceeded his statutory authority by restricting access to IPR through the Fintiv rule, reversing the successful AIA.  

“The bi-partisan Restoring the America Invents Act, introduced by Senators Leahy and Cornyn, would improve IPR, ensuring that bad patents don’t get to stay in force and allowing innovators to take the money they would have spent on legal fees and use it to hire new people and create new inventions.  

CCIA fully supports this bill and hopes it will be enacted into law swiftly.”

The full announcement about the bill from Sens. Leahy and Cornyn is available here.

Related Articles

CCIA Applauds Introduction of Bi-Partisan Bills To Increase Diversity And Transparency In The Patent System

Sep 22, 2021

Washington – U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the Ranking Member and Chair of the Senate Intellectual Property Subcommittee, and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have introduced two bipartisan bills that promote transparency and diversity in the U.S. patent system.  One bill would require recording at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office who owns a patent within 90…

The AIA At Ten: The Positive Impact of Inter Partes Review

Jul 12, 2021

The America Invents Act celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. This panel will examine perspectives from a variety of industries, ranging from life sciences to startups, on how the inter partes review process created in the AIA has improved patent quality, reduced patent litigation, and promoted progress in the innovation ecosystem.   The AIA At…

PTO Requests Comments On Changes To Make It Difficult To Challenge Weak Patents

Oct 19, 2020

Washington – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has requested comments on making permanent changes to the system currently used to challenge weak or overly broad patents known as inter partes review.  The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Patent and Trademark Office Director Iancu last year warning him that making it…