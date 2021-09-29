CCIA Encouraged By First Meeting of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — E.U. and US diplomats met Wednesday for the first Trade & Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh. The meeting sought to rebuild the transatlantic partnership and to address global trade challenges. The two sides released a joint statement announcing principles and cooperation areas on issues including investment screening, export controls, and AI.

The statement also identifies areas of joint work in the upcoming months including cooperation to address global trade challenges and information exchange of approaches to data governance and technology platform governance. Ahead of the meeting Commerce Sec. Raimondo noted that she would be expressing her concerns about Europe’s platform regulation, the Digital Markets Act, which discriminates against U.S. companies.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s offices in Washington DC and Brussels have consistently supported greater U.S.-EU dialogue and cooperation on trade and technology policy, and welcomes the TTC as a key platform to engage on pressing digital trade issues.

CCIA offered Recommendations ahead of the meeting for policymakers on the goals and digital priorities for the TTC. CCIA also recently released Recommendations on “Incorporating Stakeholder Input within International Regulatory Cooperation” in the context of the TTC.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“This is an important first step toward the TTC becoming an effective foundation for transatlantic cooperation. This cooperation is possible because the participants have reaffirmed their shared values, including respect for the rule of law, freedom to innovate, non-discrimination, regulatory transparency, and market-based commerce.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and head of the CCIA Brussels office Christian Borggreen:

“We welcome this meeting but urge EU and U.S. officials to address additional areas in urgent need of cooperation such as ensuring international data flows and pushing back against discriminatory tech regulations.”