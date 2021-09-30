Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA, NetChoice Request Preliminary Injunction Against Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield
September 30, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice have co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Texas’s new law allowing people to sue social media companies for performing content moderation on anything from anti-American propaganda to fraud on their sites. The injunction is expected to keep the law from taking effect December 2nd while the court reviews the broader conflicts between federal law and the Texas law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

CCIA co-filed the original lawsuit with NetChoice last week seeking an injunction against the law for being unconstitutional since private companies, like citizens, have the right to speak or not to speak under the First Amendment.

The plaintiffs have also filed a lawsuit and motion over a similar law in Florida. The judge in that case ruled the legislation was unconstitutional, and that decision is now on appeal.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private companies to determine what material is appropriate for their communities. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This lawsuit will ensure that digital services can continue to protect internet users from dangerous content online.  Companies have made commitments to users on what type of environment they can expect in  particular communities and need the ability to deliver on promises to fight fraud, scams, or extremist propaganda.”

Related Articles

Internet Freedom, News & Events, ,

CCIA, NetChoice File Lawsuit Against Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

Sep 22, 2021

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has co-filed a lawsuit with NetChoice against an unconstitutional law in Texas that would discourage any companies that allow user-generated content from enforcing policies against dangerous content online. The Texas social media legislation sets a dangerous precedent by prohibiting “censoring” based on “viewpoint.”  This would compel private…

Internet Freedom, News & Events, , ,

Texas Governor Signs Unconstitutional Social Media Law Making It Easier To Sue Companies For Protecting Users Online

Sep 9, 2021

Washington — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed an unconstitutional bill that seeks to punish social media companies for following policies that protect internet users from dangerous content online. The legislation, which undermines First Amendment rights, would encourage lawsuits when content from anyone from those engaged in online scams to nefarious foreign actors is removed.…

News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, , , ,

Texas Legislators Approve Bill Making It Easier To Sue Companies For Policies Protecting Users Online

Aug 30, 2021

Washington — In a special session today, the Texas House passed a bill that would require companies to follow new guidance for enforcing content moderation policies.  Passage of the law comes after a federal judge ruled in favor of CCIA’s challenge to a similar Florida law, blocking it temporarily and noting the Florida law likely…