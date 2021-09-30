CCIA, NetChoice Request Preliminary Injunction Against Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice have co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Texas’s new law allowing people to sue social media companies for performing content moderation on anything from anti-American propaganda to fraud on their sites. The injunction is expected to keep the law from taking effect December 2nd while the court reviews the broader conflicts between federal law and the Texas law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

CCIA co-filed the original lawsuit with NetChoice last week seeking an injunction against the law for being unconstitutional since private companies, like citizens, have the right to speak or not to speak under the First Amendment.



The plaintiffs have also filed a lawsuit and motion over a similar law in Florida. The judge in that case ruled the legislation was unconstitutional, and that decision is now on appeal.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private companies to determine what material is appropriate for their communities. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This lawsuit will ensure that digital services can continue to protect internet users from dangerous content online. Companies have made commitments to users on what type of environment they can expect in particular communities and need the ability to deliver on promises to fight fraud, scams, or extremist propaganda.”