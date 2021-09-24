CCIA Offers Recommendations Ahead of the First Meetings of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The first meeting of the Trade & Technology Council remains, despite recent rumblings, scheduled to take place next week in Pittsburgh. At the conclusion of the EU-U.S. Summit in June, parties announced a recommitment to the transatlantic partnership to address global trade challenges, and the creation of a high-level EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s offices in Washington DC and Brussels have consistently supported greater U.S.-EU dialogue and cooperation on trade and technology policy, and welcomes the TTC as a key platform to engage on pressing digital trade issues.

In anticipation of the TTC, the Computer & Communications Industry Association is releasing Recommendations for policymakers on the goals and digital priorities for the TTC. CCIA also recently released Recommendations on “Incorporating Stakeholder Input within International Regulatory Cooperation” in the context of the TTC.

Among these Recommendations is the observation that the TTC serves as a timely forum to address discriminatory EU regulation aimed at the U.S. technology sector such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA). To this end, CCIA encourages both sides to ensure that governance over digital firms follows good regulatory practices and is compliant with trade obligations.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matthew Schruers:

“These first meetings come at a time when transatlantic dialogue and collaboration on trade and technology is most needed. As democratic allies we need more dialogue and more cooperation to avoid future transatlantic disputes and maintain US-EU alignment in an increasingly uncertain world. We strongly encourage both parties to engage on not only opportunities for cooperation and alignment, but also address implications of discriminatory tech regulation for the future of transatlantic trade.”

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and head of the CCIA Brussels office Christian Borggreen:

“We are relieved that the TTC is maintained. To strengthen the transatlantic relationship we need more dialogue and cooperation, not less.”

“As allies the EU and U.S. should promote shared democratic values on everything from free speech online, secure data flows, and AI. Only by working together will the EU-US remain relevant in a world increasingly challenged by opposing approaches to technologies and open trade.”