CCIA Sponsors an Award at the CRESSE conference

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association presented an award to a young researcher at the CRESSE 2021 Conference that took place in Crete Sept. 3-5.

CRESSE & CPI announced the award went to Michelangelo Rossi, Digital Economist and Assistant Professor at Télécom Paris, Institut Polytechnique de Paris. Rossi received the award for the Best Paper on the Digital Economy at the conference dinner Sunday. Rossi’s paper, “Competition and Reputation in a Congested Marketplace: Theory and Evidence from Airbnb” explored how San Francisco regulatory changes to Airbnb entry costs affect competition and the reputational incentives for hosts to exert effort.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“CCIA is pleased to join CRESSE & CPI in supporting the next generation of scholars researching issues related to the digital economy. We congratulate all participants and encourage young scholars to participate in next years’ edition of the Program.”