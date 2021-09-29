Senate Commerce Hearing On Privacy; CCIA Welcomes Push To Fund FTC, Pass Privacy Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing today on consumer privacy with Chairwoman Maria Cantwell focusing on the need to pass baseline federal privacy and to ensure the FTC has adequate resources to address privacy.

Ahead of the hearing, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to committee leaders expressing appreciation for their attention to privacy and empowering the FTC, while reiterating that the U.S. still needs Congress to pass comprehensive federal privacy legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“We applaud Congress’s efforts and look forward to working with policymakers to achieve federal baseline privacy legislation in the near future.”

“The Federal Trade Commission plays a foundational role in protecting consumer privacy interests and we welcome the Senate’s attention to ensuring the agency is fully equipped to carry out its mission. Consumers and American economic competitiveness will be best served through the enactment of comprehensive federal privacy legislation that sets clear rules for the fair and transparent treatment of personal information throughout the economy.”