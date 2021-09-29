News & Events, Privacy & Security

Senate Commerce Hearing On Privacy; CCIA Welcomes Push To Fund FTC, Pass Privacy Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield
September 29, 2021

Washington — The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing today on consumer privacy with Chairwoman Maria Cantwell focusing on the need to pass baseline federal privacy and to ensure the FTC has adequate resources to address privacy.

Ahead of the hearing, the Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to committee leaders expressing appreciation for their attention to privacy and empowering the FTC, while reiterating that the U.S. still needs Congress to pass comprehensive federal privacy legislation.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney:

“We applaud Congress’s efforts and look forward to working with policymakers to achieve federal baseline privacy legislation in the near future.”

“The Federal Trade Commission plays a foundational role in protecting consumer privacy interests and we welcome the Senate’s attention to ensuring the agency is fully equipped to carry out its mission. Consumers and American economic competitiveness will be best served through the enactment of comprehensive federal privacy legislation that sets clear rules for the fair and transparent treatment of personal information throughout the economy.”

Related Articles

EU, News & Events, Privacy & Security, ,

Industry Groups Urge Protection of Fundamental Principles and Rights in the Digital Services Act

Jul 9, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) today joined other industry organizations in a joint statement asking EU Member States to respect the fundamental principles of the e-Commerce Directive during the negotiations of the Digital Services Act (DSA)  The signatories support an ambitious DSA and its objectives to protect consumers and their…

News & Events, Privacy & Security, ,

CCIA Statement on the Enactment of the Colorado Privacy Act

Jul 8, 2021

Washington – Governor Jared Polis has signed the Colorado Privacy Act into law, making Colorado the third U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation. New rules are set to take effect July 1, 2023. The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes Colorado lawmakers’ successful efforts to enact new rights and protections for consumer privacy.…