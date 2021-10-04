CCIA Cosigns Letter On EU Artificial Intelligence Act

Brussels, BELGIUM — CCIA joined nine other associations in a joint industry letter on the EU’s AI proposal. The letter offers recommendations so companies can comply with the goals of the proposal and asks to better distribute of the roles and responsibilities between users and developers of high risk AI systems and for a narrower definition of AI and legal requirements that are feasible.
CCIA Encouraged By First Meeting of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council
Sep 29, 2021
Washington — E.U. and US diplomats met Wednesday for the first Trade & Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh. The meeting sought to rebuild the transatlantic partnership and to address global trade challenges. The two sides released a joint statement announcing principles and cooperation areas on issues including investment screening, export controls, and AI. The statement…
CCIA Statement On the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act Passing the Senate
Jun 8, 2021
Washington – The Senate has approved a bill aimed at keeping the United States’ competitive edge as a leader in technology and innovation. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would strengthen U.S. leadership in critical technologies, such as artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and advanced manufacturing, and the commercialization of those technologies to businesses in…
CCIA Welcomes the EU’s Risk-Based AI Proposal, Urges Further Clarifications
Apr 21, 2021
Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission today presented its Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework which includes an AI-specific Regulation. The regulation prohibits certain practices and introduces comprehensive requirements for “high risk” systems before their introduction to the EU market. Other requirements include informing users when they are interacting with an AI system, e.g. via chatbots. Fines…