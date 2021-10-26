CCIA Identifies Tech Industry, Internet Trade Barriers For USTR

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered examples to the U.S. Trade Representative as it prepares its annual report on trade barriers affecting U.S. exporters. The National Trade Estimates (NTE) report, to be released in 2022, provides a country-by-country overview of trade barriers U.S. companies currently face.

CCIA’s 2021 filing includes restrictions on cross-border data flows and data and infrastructure localization mandates, government-imposed restrictions on Internet content and related access barriers, market-based platform regulation, discriminatory digital taxation measures in its examples of trade barriers.

CCIA has advocated on removing trade barriers for the tech industry since 1972. The following can be attribute to CCIA policy counsel Rachael Stelly:

“Companies face growing threats in foreign markets, which are pursuing regulatory frameworks that restrict access for U.S. digital services. While policymakers seek to justify some measures as rooted in legitimate public policy objectives, many seek to benefit local companies at the expense of U.S. companies.

“This annual report is an important tool for U.S. policymakers to identify where these key barriers exist, and engage with trading partners to address discriminatory practices where warranted.“