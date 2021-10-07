Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, US

CCIA Statement Ahead Of Expected Agreement On Historic Global Tax Reform Friday

BY Heather Greenfield
October 7, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – Negotiators from over 130 countries are expected to work out the blueprint on global tax reform through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Friday. The breakthrough comes after years of work to update the international tax system to the 21st Century. 

The agreement includes a minimum corporate tax rate with the largest corporations additionally paying taxes in all jurisdictions in which they operate.  

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has for years supported a review of the international tax framework. Last year CCIA offered comments supporting the OECD process.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and Head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We are encouraged that countries are on the brink of agreeing to update the international tax rules for the 21st century. We remain supportive of a global consensus which should include a commitment to roll-back existing digital taxes and to avoid new discriminatory, unilateral measures.” 

“It would be extremely counterproductive for Canada and other countries to implement a national DST shortly after a long-awaited multilateral solution is reached. Countries should instead focus efforts on the implementation of a long-lasting solution to corporate tax reform.” 

“Many important details remain to be agreed but we stand ready to support the crucial next phase of implementation to ensure its success.”

Related Articles

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, ,

CCIA Statement on Global Agreement on Tax Reform, Urges Immediate Removal of Digital Services Taxes

Jul 1, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development announced the details of an international tax reform plan negotiated and endorsed by representatives from 130 countries, as part of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework. Parties expect to finalise an implementation plan and discuss technical details by October 2021. The Computer & Communications Industry Association has…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , ,

CCIA Welcomes US-EU Summit Conclusions, New Trade and Technology Council

Jun 15, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — U.S. and EU leaders announced a recommitment to the transatlantic partnership to address global trade challenges, and the creation of a high-level EU-US Trade and Technology Council, at the conclusion of today’s EU-US Summit. Leaders also announced a resolution to the long running Boeing-Airbus trade dispute. The Computer & Communications Industry Association’s…

Digital Economy, EU, News & Events, Taxes & Trade, , , ,

CCIA Welcomes US-EU Summit

Jun 14, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — U.S. and EU leaders will meet in Brussels June 15 for the EU-US Summit. The agenda includes “COVID-19, climate, trade and investment, technology, foreign affairs, and common values.” The Summit statement is expected to announce a new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, which could help facilitate discussion on items such as artificial…