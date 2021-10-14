CCIA Statement Ahead Of Reported Senate Antitrust Legislation

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — According to various news reports, members of the Senate are poised to introduce legislation that would dramatically change antitrust rules for just a few U.S. companies. The House Judiciary Committee had previously passed legislation that would limit mergers and acquisitions for several companies and also require them to share data with competitors and foreign rivals.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“While we have yet to see a bill, proposals to hamstring leading digital services by putting regulators in charge of technological advances risks ceding the U.S. leadership position to foreign rivals at a time of economic uncertainty. Markets, not ministries, should shape the future of U.S. innovation.”