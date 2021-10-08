Digital Economy, EU, Jobs & Innovation, Taxes & Trade, US

CCIA Welcomes Historic Global Tax Reform Agreement

BY Heather Greenfield
October 8, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – At a Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting Friday more than 130 countries reached consensus on an historic global tax reform agreement for the 21st Century. The agreement, which comes after years of negotiations, includes a minimum corporate tax rate with the largest corporations additionally paying taxes in all jurisdictions in which they operate. The framework will next be submitted for endorsement at upcoming October meetings of the G20.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has for years supported a review of the international tax framework. Last year CCIA offered comments supporting the OECD process.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President and Head of office Christian Borggreen:

“We congratulate the OECD and the Inclusive Framework countries for their leadership in achieving this important update to ensure that the international tax rules reflect today’s global economy. This is a crucial step towards more fairness and certainty in the global tax system.

“We are pleased to see that the agreement includes a clear obligation on all parties to remove all digital services taxes and similar measures, and to commit not to introduce similar measures in the future. We urge policymakers to provide additional clarity on the roll back of existing measures.

“We remain committed to supporting the crucial next phase of implementation to ensure the reform’s success.”

