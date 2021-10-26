CCIA Welcomes Nominees To Fill Out FCC, NTIA and PTO

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — President Biden has nominated people to key positions to oversee the U.S. tech industry today including at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The White House has nominated Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as the Commission’s permanent Chair, and Gigi Sohn, a former FCC adviser during the Obama administration, as Commissioner. The long-awaited nominations would bring the FCC back up to a full slate of commissioners.

Biden nominated Kathi Vidal, who leads the Silicon Valley office of Winston & Strawn, to lead the USPTO and Alan Davidson, who most recently led Mozilla and previously served in the Commerce Department, to head the NTIA,

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“These nominations would bring the FCC back to a full slate of regulators which is important as issues from net neutrality to spectrum to the expansion of high speed broadband access are more necessary than ever as more people rely on internet connectivity during the pandemic.

“Having a seasoned DC veteran lead the NTIA will further help the administration advance its goals toward 5G and better internet connectivity.

“We appreciate the administration filling the USPTO’s leadership role with an experienced patent attorney. High quality patents start with a USPTO that dedicates itself to high quality examination. Ensuring quality examination and maintaining a strong second-look review program in IPR are crucial to helping the U.S. continue to be a leader in innovation.”