16 leading trade associations call on MEPs to ensure the DSA remains a workable, balanced and future proof

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 15 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, advertising, and media organisations today sent a joint letter to Members of the European Parliament on the Digital Services Act (DSA). The letter urges lawmakers to deliver on the promise to strengthen and protect the EU digital single market.

The signatories called on policymakers to ensure the DSA remains true to its original ambition MEPs should maintain the horizontal approach originally proposed by the European Commission; preserve and build on the existing e-Commerce Directive, notably on the country of origin principle, and; build a workable, balanced, and future-proof regulatory framework.

Ahead of a crucial vote in the European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee (IMCO), the letter also calls on MEPs to carefully assess the impact of any measures on targeted advertising, before proposing severe restrictions or bans.

The European Parliament is expected to adopt its position in the upcoming weeks leading the way for final negotiations in 2022.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson

“We call on EU policymakers to ensure that amendments to the DSA won’t undermine key principles of the e-Commerce Directive that has served Europe so well. It’s critically important policymakers do not unintentionally create legal uncertainty that would harm European startups and be detrimental to innovation and competitiveness in Europe.

“The DSA represents an opportunity to create a flexible and future proof regulatory framework for digital services in Europe.”