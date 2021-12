BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined 10 trade associations in a letter to U.S. officials expressing concern with Canada’s planned digital services tax aimed at U.S. companies. The letter notes that Canada’s tax appears inconsistent with Canada’s participation in the OECD/G20 Two-Pilar Solution and its trade obligations with the United States.

CCIA filed comments earlier this year with Department of Finance Canada detailing concerns with the digital tax proposal.