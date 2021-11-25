Competition, Digital Economy, EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events

CCIA Welcomes the Council’s General Approach on the Digital Services Act, Cautions More Work Needed on the Digital Markets Act

BY Heather Greenfield
November 25, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the general approach reached today by the EU Ministers on the digital services act (DSA), but cautions that more work is needed on the general approach agreed on the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Trilogue negotiations will start shortly thereafter for both the DMA and the DSA.

The DSA is designed to protect consumers from viewing, buying, or engaging with illegal products and content. It develops a single framework to hold digital service providers accountable for any contribution to or sharing of illicit content.

The DMA is designed to provide a uniform EU-wide framework for the regulation of digital platforms’ relationships with their business users in order to promote fairness and contestability in the digital economy.

On the DSA the following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“The DSA represents an opportunity to create a flexible and future proof regulatory framework for digital services in Europe.”

“We hope the DSA will become a balancing act that creates a better functioning EU digital single market, provides clarity on everyone’s responsibilities, and safeguards online rights. European citizens and businesses should continue to enjoy all the economic and social benefits of digital services.”

“The tech industry remains committed to helping prevent the dissemination of illegal content, products, conduct and activities. Each actor in the ecosystem needs to play its part and liability should be assigned accordingly and proportionally.”

On the DMA, the following can be attributed to CCIA Competition & Regulatory Counsel, Kayvan Hazemi-Jebelli:

“We hope the final EU negotiations will ensure that the DMA is workable for all and gives companies a fair chance to comply.”

“The DMA needs to be better tailored to prevent the unintended consequences of a blunt, one-size-fits-all approach. It remains to be seen whether the Council’s hard work ultimately will translate into a more competitive Europe.”

