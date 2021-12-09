Brussels Proposes EU Rules for Platform Workers

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The European Commission presented a legislative proposal today that aims to improve the working conditions of platform workers. The Commission proposed new rules determining platform workers’ employment status; promoting transparency, fairness and accountability in algorithmic management; and improving transparency in platform work, including in cross-border situations.

Based on the new rules, a platform worker would be considered as an employee, if a digital platform controls at least two of the following elements: (i) the upper remuneration limits, (ii) the respect of specific binding rules with regard to appearance or conduct towards consumers; (iii) the supervision or verification of the quality of the work; (iv) the amount of working hours, and (v) the restriction to build a client base or to perform work for any third party.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“CCIA welcomes the European Commission’s objective to create an appropriate framework for platform workers.”

“Delivery and ride-hailing platforms are crucial contributors to Europe’s economy and we need clear and modern rules that reflect this reality.”

“We encourage lawmakers to consult with industry to create an innovative and future-proof framework for platform workers. The legal framework needs to provide legal certainty and combine the freedom and flexibility of independent work with better protections.”

“A balanced solution should help businesses and consumers benefit from innovative platforms, and provide clarity and flexibility for couriers and drivers.”