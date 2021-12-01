CCIA Offers Written Statement For House Hearing On Section 230

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders ahead of a hearing Wednesday on a law that makes it possible for internet users and businesses to post comments and content online. The letter notes that laws like Section 230 give companies the ability to remove dangerous content and protect internet users online. CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney said the impact of these bills would be less free speech online and fewer choices as smaller companies exit the market and newer startups don’t take on the legal risk to launch.
Related Articles
Texas Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law
Dec 1, 2021
Washington — A Texas judge has issued an order to block a Texas social media law from taking effect December 2nd until a broader hearing on the legality of the bill. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice had co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s new law…
CCIA Files Brief As Florida Appeals Decision That Blocked Its Unconstitutional Content Moderation Law
Nov 9, 2021
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice have co-filed a brief in the appeal of Florida’s content moderation legislation which a judge enjoined as unconstitutional. The brief argues that the court correctly found the law infringes on freedom of speech rights granted by the First Amendment, and appears to target some platforms…
CCIA, NetChoice Request Preliminary Injunction Against Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law
Sep 30, 2021
Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice have co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Texas’s new law allowing people to sue social media companies for performing content moderation on anything from anti-American propaganda to fraud on their sites. The injunction is expected to keep the law from taking effect December 2nd while…