CCIA Offers Written Statement For House Hearing On Section 230

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders ahead of a hearing Wednesday on a law that makes it possible for internet users and businesses to post comments and content online. The letter notes that laws like Section 230 give companies the ability to remove dangerous content and protect internet users online. CCIA Vice President Arthur Sidney said the impact of these bills would be less free speech online and fewer choices as smaller companies exit the market and newer startups don’t take on the legal risk to launch.