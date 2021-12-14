EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events

CCIA’s Response To European Parliament Vote on the Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield
December 14, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee (IMCO) adopted its position on the Digital Services Act (DSA) today. This paves the way for a plenary vote in mid-January and final negotiations on the proposal in 2022.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) welcomes the achievement of today’s major milestone and expresses its hope that the broader European Parliament will reach a sensible compromise when it votes on the text in January 2022.

The DSA is designed to protect consumers from viewing, buying, or engaging with illegal products and content. It develops a single framework to hold digital service providers accountable for any contribution to or sharing of illicit content. We caution that further work is needed on marketplace obligations, user redress, and data disclosure to law enforcement and researchers.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:
“We thank MEPs for all their hard work and congratulate them on reaching this delicate compromise.”

“The DSA represents a unique opportunity to create a flexible and future-proof regulatory framework for digital services in Europe”.

“We look forward to assisting EU lawmakers in ensuring that the final text results in a DSA that is fair and effective for consumers as for businesses.”

