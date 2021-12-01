Texas Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Texas Social Media Law

BY Heather Greenfield

Washington — A Texas judge has issued an order to block a Texas social media law from taking effect December 2nd until a broader hearing on the legality of the bill. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and NetChoice had co-filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, challenging the constitutionality of Texas’s new law that would allow anyone from foreign extremists to fraudsters to sue social media companies if they did not allow them to post material on their platforms.

CCIA and NetChoice challenged a similar Florida bill to block companies from taking steps to protect internet users online, and in June the judge in that case ruled the Florida legislation was unconstitutional.

CCIA has advocated for free speech online for more than 25 years. This includes the First Amendment right for private companies to determine what material is appropriate for their communities. The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“This ruling upholds the First Amendment and protects internet users. Without this temporary injunction, Texas’s social media law would make the internet a more dangerous place by tying the hands of companies protecting users from abuse, scams, or extremist propaganda.

“Today’s outcome is not surprising. The First Amendment ensures that the Government can’t force a citizen or company to be associated with a viewpoint they disapprove of, and that applies with particular force when a State law would prevent companies from enforcing policies against Nazi propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation from foreign agents.”

