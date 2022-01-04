CCIA Europe Releases Position Paper With Artificial Intelligence Policy Recommendations

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association has released a position paper with recommendations on Artificial Intelligence regulations so that Europe can capture the benefits of innovation without risking public trust. The paper includes feedback on the European Commission’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) framework and what clarifications would be useful to ensure companies better understand the scope and how to comply.

CCIA has long supported the EU’s risk-based approach to AI and the dual emphasis on promoting European excellence and public trust and offered comments in December in response to the European Commission’s public consultation to adapt the liability rules to the digital age and AI.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Policy Advisor Inma Perez Ruiz:

“AI will be key for Europe’s economic recovery and future competitiveness so we appreciate the EU’s leadership in proposing AI rules. CCIA shares the EU’s objective of AI regulations that encourage innovation and trust while also bringing more legal certainty and clarity on the scope of what is prohibited. We recommend the AI Act follows a proper risk assessment for determining when a particular AI use case poses a ‘high risk’ to the health, safety and/or fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual. “