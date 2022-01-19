CCIA Opposes Inclusion of SHOP SAFE in USICA

BY Heather Greenfield

CCIA has concerns with the potential inclusion of H.R. 5374, the Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-Commerce (“SHOP SAFE”) Act, in the United States Innovation and Competition Act (“USICA”). USICA (formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act) is critically important legislation that will aid the U.S. technology sector well into the future. Because of our substantive and procedural concerns, CCIA sent a letter to the Hill respectfully requesting that H.R. 5374, SHOP SAFE, not be included in USICA and jeopardize this much-needed legislation.