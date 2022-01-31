CCIA Shares Recommendations on the new EU Product Safety Rules

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) published its position paper on the EU proposal for a General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) today.

When the European Commission presented its proposal in June 2021 CCIA called it “the appropriate EU legal instrument to address concerns surrounding the sales of goods through online marketplaces”.

CCIA supports the objectives of ensuring the safety of products sold offline and online and the introduction of specific obligations for online marketplaces while ensuring that new obligations take due account of their intermediary nature.

We look forward to working with EU policy-makers to provide more information on how marketplaces are already tackling the issue of dangerous products, the feasibility of the new specific obligations, and the functioning of the ecosystem of traders.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe Policy Manager, Mathilde Adjutor:

“A risk-based approach and more proportionality will be necessary to ensure the effectiveness of these new obligations, to support the growth of Europe’s e-commerce sector, and to align this proposal with existing and upcoming EU law.”