EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright

CCIA Statement on European Parliament Plenary Vote on the Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield
January 20, 2022

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Parliament today voted to adopt its position on the Digital Services Act (DSA). Last-minute amendments include limitations to personalised advertising and a new, broad obligation on all types of intermediaries to verify their business users. There has been no EU assessment on how these potential new requirements will impact the thousands of intermediaries in the EU and their users.

With the Council of Ministers of the European Union having recently agreed on its ‘general approach’, today’s vote leads the way for the final inter-institutional negotiations on the DSA proposal.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) supports the objectives of the DSA. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:

“We thank MEPs for all their hard work and congratulate them on reaching this delicate compromise.”

“The DSA is an opportunity to create a flexible and future-proof regulatory framework for digital services in Europe.”

“During the final negotiations, we hope lawmakers will thoroughly assess the impact on European consumers and businesses of recent amendments. We urge negotiators to consider the impact of proposed new obligations such as restrictions to personalised ads, broad “know-your-business-consumer” obligations, user redress, and data disclosure to law enforcement and researchers.

Related Articles

EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, ,

CCIA’s Response To European Parliament Vote on the Digital Services Act

Dec 14, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee (IMCO) adopted its position on the Digital Services Act (DSA) today. This paves the way for a plenary vote in mid-January and final negotiations on the proposal in 2022. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) welcomes the achievement of today’s major milestone and expresses…

Competition, Digital Economy, EU, Internet Freedom, News & Events, , ,

CCIA Welcomes the Council’s General Approach on the Digital Services Act, Cautions More Work Needed on the Digital Markets Act

Nov 25, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomes the general approach reached today by the EU Ministers on the digital services act (DSA), but cautions that more work is needed on the general approach agreed on the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Trilogue negotiations will start shortly thereafter for both the DMA and the…

Digital Economy, News & Events, Patent Reform & Copyright, ,

16 leading trade associations call on MEPs to ensure the DSA remains a workable, balanced and future proof

Nov 12, 2021

Brussels, BELGIUM — The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) and 15 other leading trade associations representing startups, SMEs, technology, advertising, and media organisations today sent a joint letter to Members of the European Parliament on the Digital Services Act (DSA). The letter urges lawmakers to deliver on the promise to strengthen and protect…