CCIA Statement on European Parliament Plenary Vote on the Digital Services Act

BY Heather Greenfield

Brussels, BELGIUM – The European Parliament today voted to adopt its position on the Digital Services Act (DSA). Last-minute amendments include limitations to personalised advertising and a new, broad obligation on all types of intermediaries to verify their business users. There has been no EU assessment on how these potential new requirements will impact the thousands of intermediaries in the EU and their users.

With the Council of Ministers of the European Union having recently agreed on its ‘general approach’, today’s vote leads the way for the final inter-institutional negotiations on the DSA proposal.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) supports the objectives of the DSA.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Manager, Victoria de Posson:



“We thank MEPs for all their hard work and congratulate them on reaching this delicate compromise.”

“The DSA is an opportunity to create a flexible and future-proof regulatory framework for digital services in Europe.”

“During the final negotiations, we hope lawmakers will thoroughly assess the impact on European consumers and businesses of recent amendments. We urge negotiators to consider the impact of proposed new obligations such as restrictions to personalised ads, broad “know-your-business-consumer” obligations, user redress, and data disclosure to law enforcement and researchers.”